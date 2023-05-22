110 ° Day Contest
Governor vetoes bill that would have forced Scottsdale to provide water to Rio Verde Foothills

The governor said the bill “fails to provide an immediate solution.”
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that would have forced Scottsdale to provide drinking water to the Rio Verde Foothills.

At the beginning of the year, Scottsdale cut the water supply to the unincorporated area north of the city they say as a way to conserve water for its own needs during a drought. Last week, the Arizona House and Senate passed HB 2441 which would have forced the city to restore service. The law would have required that “a city or town that provides water service in a county with a population of more than 500,000 persons to provide water for at least three years” with specific provisions including that the number of homes not exceed 750. The homes would also have to be in an unincorporated community within the county and adjacent to the city or town.

On Monday, HB 2441 was one of several bills vetoed by the governor. She said the bill “fails to provide an immediate solution.” See the full letter sent to the Arizona Speaker of the House below:

