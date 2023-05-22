Governor vetoes bill that would have forced Scottsdale to provide water to Rio Verde Foothills

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that would have forced Scottsdale to provide drinking water to the Rio Verde Foothills.

At the beginning of the year, Scottsdale cut the water supply to the unincorporated area north of the city they say as a way to conserve water for its own needs during a drought. Last week, the Arizona House and Senate passed HB 2441 which would have forced the city to restore service. The law would have required that “a city or town that provides water service in a county with a population of more than 500,000 persons to provide water for at least three years” with specific provisions including that the number of homes not exceed 750. The homes would also have to be in an unincorporated community within the county and adjacent to the city or town.

On Monday, HB 2441 was one of several bills vetoed by the governor. She said the bill “fails to provide an immediate solution.” See the full letter sent to the Arizona Speaker of the House below:

Speaker Toma, Today I vetoed HB 2441. This bill fails to provide an immediate solution, as it passed without an emergency clause on the eve of a month-long adjournment which will only cause continued delay. Instead, I call upon you to take action and send HB 2561 to my desk - a bipartisan solution that was voted out of the House with supermajority support, an emergency clause for immediate effect, and language addressing the long-term issue of wildcat development. We will not build a resilient Arizona with piecemeal, short-term proposals. Leaders in this state must come together for long-term solutions to address unregulated land development and strengthen our state’s 100-year Assured Water Supply regulations. I urge you not to wat until June 12; take action now and vote on HB 2561 immediately.

