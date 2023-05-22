110 ° Day Contest
Dry & warm week ahead for central Arizona

100s back on the way.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a glorious, sunny day to kick off the third week of May. Daytime highs across the Valley topped 100 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport, passing the daily average of 97 for this time of year. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the low 70s. A dry and quiet weather pattern will replace the humidity and showers of last week. This quiet pattern and plentiful sunshine do have us under a High Pollution Advisory again for unhealthy ozone levels through Tuesday. Look for sunny and warmer-than-average temperatures around the century mark through the middle of the week.

High ozone levels through Tuesday.
A large trough off the California coastline should not impact our dry weather pattern, but our daytime highs should drop slightly by the end of the week and into the weekend. Breezy, sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 90s which will be on average for this time of year. After showers chances diminish by Tuesday, the High Country will remain breezy and mostly dry through the week with highs in the 70s.

