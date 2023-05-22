110 ° Day Contest
Dry and warm week ahead for Arizona

We are tracking a quieter and dry start to the week across the region. Holly Bock has the forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! After a few busy afternoons this past week with showers and thunderstorms developing across portions of the state, the activity has died down significantly Sunday.

We are tracking a quieter and dry start to the week across the region. The chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue through Monday afternoon, specifically across the higher terrain, before we return to more of a spring-like pattern mid-week.

We will have a southwest flow heading into the work week, and the ridge will allow for high temperatures to reach the century mark almost every day this week. However, a trough along the Pacific Northwest will dig southward. The main impact we will feel across the state is breezy conditions and temperatures will cool a few degrees, closer to normal as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

