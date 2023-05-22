Convicted serial killer known as ‘Zombie Hunter’ speaks in court

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The convicted serial killer known as the “Zombie Hunter” spoke for the first time in court as a judge is set to decide his sentence for the murders of two women in the 1990′s.

Bryan Patrick Miller spoke before Superior Court Judge Suzanne Cohen in the punishment phase of his trial in the deaths of Melanie Bernas and Angela Brosso along Phoenix canals in 1992 and 1993. “I am not looking for sympathy today. This time is for the family and the friends of the victims. I cannot imagine what pain they have endured for all these years,” Miller told the court.

Miller opted to have a judge decide his case and punishment instead of a jury hearing his case. “I accept the court’s decision and I’m hoping this trial and my convictions have provided some measure of relief for the families,” he said. “I know this has been a long and painful process for everyone. I wish I could provide answers for the questions you have.”

In Miller’s nearly two-minute statement before the court, he talked about himself and his troubled childhood. “I know I am different. I didn’t understand completely why. I thought it might have to do with what my mother did to me. Growing up I was scared, I was lost, I was confused. I was not allowed to express myself,” he said. “I want to get help and try to open up the parts of me I know I have shut out.”

Miller also opened up about his relationship with his daughter. “I want to do whatever I can to help my daughter. She means the world to me and if there’s anything I can do to make this part of her life easier I will do it,” he said. “I was not a perfect father but I tried my best and I’m sorry for the damage this experience has caused her. I miss her.”

He ended his comments by saying there was “so much” he could say, but “this has gone on long enough.” Miller ended his statement by saying, “I hope everyone can find some measure of peace going forward.”

Closing arguments are expected to happen later this week. Judge Suzanne Cohen could sentence Miller to life in prison or the death penalty.

