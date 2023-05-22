Comedian John Oliver bringing stand-up tour to Phoenix this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Comedian, actor, and author John Oliver is headed to Phoenix on tour this upcoming July!

Oliver will be performing at the Arizona Financial Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24 as part of his 2023 tour “John Oliver Live.” Tickets go on sale Tuesday with local presales, and general tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. here.

The show is inspired by his typical style of comedy as featured on his weekly HBO show, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” The show has won 23 Primetime Emmys, 5 Writer’s Guild Awards, 2 Critics Choice Television Awards, 4 Television Critics Association Awards, and 2 Peabodys.

Recently, Oliver starred as Zazu in the live-action remake of Disney’s The Lion King. He’s also contributed vocally to a variety of other TV and movies.

