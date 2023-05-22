110 ° Day Contest
April’s Arizona Bucket List: High Country Motor Lodge

There's quite the buzz around a new hotel in Flagstaff.
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Roadside motels offer respite for weary travelers, but in Flagstaff, a new spot along historic 66 has garnered quite the following for its unique vibe.

The High Country Motor Lodge opened this past year near downtown Flagstaff after a 13-million-dollar renovation to a 1962 Holiday Inn. 123 rooms surround a giant lawn, which often plays host to live concerts and stargazing parties in conjunction with Lowell Observatory. It’s a great place to bring kids,” said one guest. “This lawn is amazing. They can just run around and get kids and we get to relax.”

The rooms are a fun mix of modern and vintage. Each includes a cassette player with mix tapes. The lobby has a unique art collection and a game room with old-school classic games like Backgammon. “It has that elevated experience, but it’s still true Flagstaff,” said Assistant General Manager Andrew Tyler.

The hotel also features the largest outdoor pool in Northern Arizona. There are also two private saunas. Inside, a general store offers hot coffee, We met travelers from across the country enjoying their stay, but quite a few locals as well who say they’re excited about something new in Flagstaff.

“I think the old, rustic vibe is kind of nice,” said one local. “Better than the old dive bars in town, you know?”

“Good cocktails, good games, nice vibe and comfy couches,” said another local. “What else do you want out of a mountain town?”

Rooms at the High Country Motor Lodge range from about $200 to $250, but there’s a discount for Arizona locals.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

