2 kids, 3 adults injured after 5-car crash on Loop 202 South Mountain freeway in Ahwatukee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two young girls are in critical condition and three adults were injured after a multi-car crash on a major freeway in Ahwatukee on Sunday afternoon.

Rescue cews with the Phoenix Fire Department were called to a crash involving five cars, with one of the vehicles on its side. Five patients were taken to the hospital including a 12-year-old girl in extremely critical condition, a 9-year-old girl in critical condition, a 20-year-old woman and another adult in critical condition and a 33-year-old man in stable condition. An investigation is undeway to determine the cause of the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway near 24th Street are closed as crews work to clear the scene. There is no estimated time of reopening.

