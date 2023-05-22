110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 kids, 3 adults injured after 5-car crash on Loop 202 South Mountain freeway in Ahwatukee

The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway near 24th Street are closed due to...
The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway near 24th Street are closed due to the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two young girls are in critical condition and three adults were injured after a multi-car crash on a major freeway in Ahwatukee on Sunday afternoon.

Rescue cews with the Phoenix Fire Department were called to a crash involving five cars, with one of the vehicles on its side. Five patients were taken to the hospital including a 12-year-old girl in extremely critical condition, a 9-year-old girl in critical condition, a 20-year-old woman and another adult in critical condition and a 33-year-old man in stable condition. An investigation is undeway to determine the cause of the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway near 24th Street are closed as crews work to clear the scene. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix
It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.
US 60 reopens in both directions after a police situation near Loop 101
.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tomaso's is closing, but not before they bring back classic prices from back when it first...
Popular Phoenix restaurant celebrating final week in business after nearly 50 years

Latest News

Arizona's Family weekend news at 5 p.m. (5/21/2023)
The lawsuit claimed Clean Elections USA violated voter intimidation laws by filming and...
Arizona ballot box watchers lawsuit settlement
The incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional...
FBI, tribe’s police investigating fatal shooting of tribal member by US Border Patrol agents
Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts to perform at Rockbar