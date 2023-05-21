Tempe police investigating morning shooting

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in a south Tempe neighborhood.

Details are extremely limited, but it happened near Los Arboles Drive and Kenwood Lane. A nearby neighbor said he heard gunshots around 4 a.m. and saw some flash bangs coming from an AirBnB rental down the street from his home.

Details are extremely limited.

“They just had a ton of people here last night, and neighbors have come by and said there were so many cars they were blocking their driveways,” he said. “Maybe next week we’ll have the circus out here.”

This is a breaking news story. Follow Arizona’s Family for further details as they come into the newsroom.

