110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix charity seeks thrift store donations to bring hope to those exiting homelessness

A Phoenix charity is asking the public for donations to fill their thrift stores and help newly housed homeless individuals.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix charity is asking the public for donations to fill their thrift stores and help newly housed homeless individuals.

St. Vincent de Paul is a charity that works to feed, clothe, house and heal those who have nowhere else to turn for help. The organization is requesting donations to support its ‘Bringing Hope Home’ program, which takes newly housed individuals and families on a shopping spree at one of their thrift stores for items to help complete their new home.

The charity is seeking gently used or like-new household items such as furniture, beds and cookware. The St. Vincent de Paul team then delivers the items and sets everything up, turning an empty house into a cozy, new home.

The program first started with the goal to help one family a month, however, the organization is now bring hope to eight families a week. “We decided that we wanted to help families move into a home, not just an empty apartment or an empty house so being able to get them furnishings from couches to a dinette set to linens and towels and spoons knives and forks,” said Irma Leyendecker, St. Vincent de Paul Director of Mission Advancement. As of May 2023, St. Vincent de Paul has housed 648 individuals.

St. Vincent de Paul has five thrift stores across the Valley. Donations are accepted Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the following locations.

  • Avondale: 1450 N Dysart Road
  • Mesa: 2352 W. Main Road
  • Scottsdale: 4857 E. Greenway Road
  • Sonnyslope: 8231 N. 7th St.
  • Surprise: 12751 W. Bell Rd. Suite 133

Click here to learn more about St. Vincent de Paul or donate to their thrift stores.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix
It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.
US 60 reopens in both directions after a police situation near Loop 101
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Phoenix charity brings hope to those exiting homelessness
Arizona's Family weekend news at 5pm (5/20/2023)
Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a strip mall near 27th and Augusta Avenues.
Man dead after early morning shooting in north Phoenix
The vehicle fled the scene, and investigators have not identified a suspect.
Moped driver dead after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix