Phoenix charity seeks thrift store donations to bring hope to those exiting homelessness

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix charity is asking the public for donations to fill their thrift stores and help newly housed homeless individuals.

St. Vincent de Paul is a charity that works to feed, clothe, house and heal those who have nowhere else to turn for help. The organization is requesting donations to support its ‘Bringing Hope Home’ program, which takes newly housed individuals and families on a shopping spree at one of their thrift stores for items to help complete their new home.

The charity is seeking gently used or like-new household items such as furniture, beds and cookware. The St. Vincent de Paul team then delivers the items and sets everything up, turning an empty house into a cozy, new home.

The program first started with the goal to help one family a month, however, the organization is now bring hope to eight families a week. “We decided that we wanted to help families move into a home, not just an empty apartment or an empty house so being able to get them furnishings from couches to a dinette set to linens and towels and spoons knives and forks,” said Irma Leyendecker, St. Vincent de Paul Director of Mission Advancement. As of May 2023, St. Vincent de Paul has housed 648 individuals.

St. Vincent de Paul has five thrift stores across the Valley. Donations are accepted Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the following locations.

Avondale: 1450 N Dysart Road

Mesa: 2352 W. Main Road

Scottsdale: 4857 E. Greenway Road

Sonnyslope: 8231 N. 7th St.

Surprise: 12751 W. Bell Rd. Suite 133

Click here to learn more about St. Vincent de Paul or donate to their thrift stores.

