110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Person dead after allegedly hit by car in Chandler

The person died at the hospital.
The person died at the hospital.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A person is dead after being allegedly hit by a car in Chandler late Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., Chandler police responded to reports of a crash near Alma School and Elliot roads involving a pedestrian. When officers showed up, they learned that a driver was headed north when he hit a person walking east on the road.

The person was taken from the scene to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators do not believe impairment or speed were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix
It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.
US 60 reopens in both directions after a police situation near Loop 101
.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tomaso's is closing, but not before they bring back classic prices from back when it first...
Popular Phoenix restaurant celebrating final week in business after nearly 50 years

Latest News

Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a strip mall near 27th and Augusta Avenues.
Man dead after early morning shooting in north Phoenix
A man has been arrested after a shooting broke out in a south Phoenix neighborhood Saturday...
Man arrested after shooting in south Phoenix neighborhood
No information is available about any injuries sustained in the fire.
Fire crews working to put out west Phoenix house fire
Body cam footage revealed Bickings hopping over a 4-foot fence and jumping into the water.
Family still pushing for safety 1 year after man drowns in Tempe Town Lake