Person dead after allegedly hit by car in Chandler

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A person is dead after being allegedly hit by a car in Chandler late Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., Chandler police responded to reports of a crash near Alma School and Elliot roads involving a pedestrian. When officers showed up, they learned that a driver was headed north when he hit a person walking east on the road.

The person was taken from the scene to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators do not believe impairment or speed were factors in the crash.

