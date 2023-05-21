Man arrested after shooting in south Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection with a south Phoenix shooting.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 32nd Street and Roeser Road around 6:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, two men were found with gunshot wounds at the scene. They were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sixty-six-year-old Eusebio Bahena was arrested soon after and has been booked on various charges, including aggravated assault. What led up to the shooting is still unknown. The initial investigation is still underway.

