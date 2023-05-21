Hot week ahead for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Once again, another round of thunderstorms is developing across the higher terrain in northern Arizona. We are seeing less activity than yesterday, but the chance for isolated showers and storms will continue tonight, while the Valley should stay mostly dry.

After a pretty active week, drier air is beginning to work its way into the state. The month of May is usually very dry. As we head into Sunday, an upper-level low will exit the region, which will kick off the warming and drying trend. There is a slight chance still for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon across the higher terrain in Gila County, but with a ridge of high-pressure building in through the week, this will set us up for dry conditions.

Our average temperature for this time of the year is 96 degrees, and we are tracking a week with temperatures warmer than that every day. We should be at or above 100 degrees Monday through at least Thursday.

