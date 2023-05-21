110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Hot week ahead for Arizona

Our average temperature for this time of the year is 96 degrees, and we are tracking a week with temperatures warmer than that. Holly Bock has the forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Once again, another round of thunderstorms is developing across the higher terrain in northern Arizona. We are seeing less activity than yesterday, but the chance for isolated showers and storms will continue tonight, while the Valley should stay mostly dry.

After a pretty active week, drier air is beginning to work its way into the state. The month of May is usually very dry. As we head into Sunday, an upper-level low will exit the region, which will kick off the warming and drying trend. There is a slight chance still for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon across the higher terrain in Gila County, but with a ridge of high-pressure building in through the week, this will set us up for dry conditions.

Our average temperature for this time of the year is 96 degrees, and we are tracking a week with temperatures warmer than that every day. We should be at or above 100 degrees Monday through at least Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix
It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.
US 60 reopens in both directions after a police situation near Loop 101
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 5pm update for 5/20/2023
The triple digits are returning.
Heats up again, 100s on the way
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather (6am) update for Saturday, 05/20/23
Thunderstorms remain active in northern Arizona this afternoon, and we can expect 30% of those...
Mountain thunderstorms produce flash flooding