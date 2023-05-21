Fire crews working to put out west Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire officials are working to extinguish a blaze that sparked in west Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix and Glendale Fire officials responded to reports that a fire had broken out near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road around 6:15 a.m. Crews found flames coming from the entryway of the house, and unfortunately, one dog died at the scene.

Crews from @PHXFire & @GlendaleFire are on the scene of a defensive house fire near 59th Ave & Camelback Rd. pic.twitter.com/w6LUcqpRmx — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 21, 2023

Initial reports state that a family of four has been displaced. No injuries were reported, and investigators are still working to learn the cause for the fire.

