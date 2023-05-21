Casa Grande police arrest woman accused of hitting, killing boyfriend with car after argument

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in custody after an argument led to her allegedly hitting and killing her boyfriend with her car in Casa Grande on Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., Casa Grande police were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian near Cottonwood Lane and Pinal Avenue. Officers arrived and found 59-year-old Billy Stephens lying near the road with injuries. He was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he later died. Police say Stephens’ girlfriend, 51-year-old Shelly Shears was on the scene.

Casa Grande police were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian near Cottonwood Lane and Pinal Avenue. (AZFamily)

According to detectives, Shears and Stephens were arguing when she allegedly hit him with her vehicle. Shears was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. Charges of second degree murder will be forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.