Arizona ballot box watchers lawsuit settlement

The lawsuit claimed Clean Elections USA violated voter intimidation laws by filming and harassing voters dropping off their ballots at locations in Maricopa County.(Matt York | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit regarding voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Arizona. On Sunday, the League of Women Voters of Arizona and Clean Elections USA agreed to publicly condemn intimidation of any kind in connection with the exercise of the right to vote. Other terms and obligations of the settlement are confidential.

In October 2022, a lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Arizona claimed Clean Elections USA violated voter intimidation laws by filming and harassing voters dropping off their ballots at locations in Maricopa County. The next month, a federal judge issued a restraining order against Clean Elections USA, saying the group could not go within 75 feet of a ballot drop box and could not wear body armor within 250 feet of a box. Members were also not allowed to yell or speak to voters dropping off their ballots or take photos or videos of them.

“This litigation has been essential to protect the voters of Arizona, who have the right to cast their ballots free from intimidation, threats, or coercion,” said Pinny Sheoran, President of the League of Women Voters of Arizona. “The League of Women Voters of Arizona is proud to have challenged activities that were intimidating voters, and we will continue to defend our democracy against anyone who would interfere with the right to vote.”

