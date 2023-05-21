110 ° Day Contest
100s to come this afternoon, warm week ahead

100 degrees or higher is expected today.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A warm day is ahead in Phoenix with temps climbing near 100 degrees later this afternoon. We landed on 98 degrees on Saturday with mostly sunny conditions.

Our mini May ‘monsoon’ came to a close over the weekend, with limited storm chances Saturday and again Sunday in the Valley. The best chance for storms will be in the mountains and foothills outside of the Phoenix Metro. We will keep a mention of isolated storms, or gusty winds, in the forecast, but the majority of us should stay dry in Phoenix.

Temps will hold pretty steady heading into the next week. High temperatures in Phoenix will remain in the low 100s for at least the next seven days. The average high for this time of year is 96 degrees, so we’re running a bit above normal.

We have yet to see our first 110-degree day of the heat season. If you look back at the past 30 years of records, we hit our first 110 around June 11th. Have a great day and keep cool!

