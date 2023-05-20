110 ° Day Contest
Student allegedly brings AR-15, ammo to high school in Phoenix

Police didn’t say what the teen’s motive was for bringing the gun to school.
By David Baker
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy was arrested after police said he brought a rifle and ammo to a high school in Phoenix on Friday afternoon. According to investigators, two school security officers at Bostrom High School called police about a student with a gun. When they arrived to the school at 27th Avenue and Osborn Road, they found the teen already in the school’s main office. Police said he had an AR-15 with him and ammunition in his backpack and lunchbox.

Phoenix police say they’re working with school and district officials to learn more about the student. Police said the suspect is in custody and is facing several felony charges. The teen’s name hasn’t been released. Police didn’t say what the teen’s motive was for bringing the gun to school.

