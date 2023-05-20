Strong winds in Mesa damage carport in mobile home community

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Strong winds ripped the carport awning off of a mobile home in Mesa on Thursday. The homeowners were inside at the time, near Broadway and Lindsay roads, and say the gust of wind shook their home, leaving a huge mess behind.

“We heard a wind come up, starting off like a normal wind and turned into a loud roar within 2 to 3 seconds. The whole house shuttered,” said Clarence Van Dyke. His camera captured the moment the wind ripped through, taking the carport with it.

“It must’ve been a micro burst or mini tornado. We’re on a corner so we always get a little more wind than most people but this must’ve been 40 mph at minimum,” he said. Besides being destructive, he says it could’ve seriously hurt someone. “It actually pulled the cement pilings out of the ground and flung them to the other side of the house through our patio roof. It actually sounded like somebody had hit our house with a truck,” he said.

A few hours later, the wind picked back up, causing the metal to sway back and forth. Diane Fried lives across the street and says she saw it all happening. “It flew back down, went up, went down. Pieces were just flying off the roof,” she said. “It was just really scary. Well I was worried it was going to go that way, towards our house.”

Unfortunately, Van Dyke says damage from wind is pretty common in the community. “There’s probably one time every year during monsoon season though that somebody has damage to their carport, I just never thought it wasn’t going to be us,” he said.

He says he’s now going through insurance to get it all repaired but has no idea what the cost will be.

