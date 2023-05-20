110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Strong winds in Mesa damage carport in mobile home community

Unfortunately, Van Dyke says damage from wind is pretty common in the community.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Strong winds ripped the carport awning off of a mobile home in Mesa on Thursday. The homeowners were inside at the time, near Broadway and Lindsay roads, and say the gust of wind shook their home, leaving a huge mess behind.

“We heard a wind come up, starting off like a normal wind and turned into a loud roar within 2 to 3 seconds. The whole house shuttered,” said Clarence Van Dyke. His camera captured the moment the wind ripped through, taking the carport with it.

“It must’ve been a micro burst or mini tornado. We’re on a corner so we always get a little more wind than most people but this must’ve been 40 mph at minimum,” he said. Besides being destructive, he says it could’ve seriously hurt someone. “It actually pulled the cement pilings out of the ground and flung them to the other side of the house through our patio roof. It actually sounded like somebody had hit our house with a truck,” he said.

A few hours later, the wind picked back up, causing the metal to sway back and forth. Diane Fried lives across the street and says she saw it all happening. “It flew back down, went up, went down. Pieces were just flying off the roof,” she said. “It was just really scary. Well I was worried it was going to go that way, towards our house.”

Unfortunately, Van Dyke says damage from wind is pretty common in the community. “There’s probably one time every year during monsoon season though that somebody has damage to their carport, I just never thought it wasn’t going to be us,” he said.

He says he’s now going through insurance to get it all repaired but has no idea what the cost will be.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Fontes surprised no election budget increase despite widespread complaints in 2022
Mesa mobile homeowner says wind damage sounded like a car crash
In gearing up for the next presidential election, the secretary of state feels like this should...
Arizona Secretary of State says budget doesn’t provide enough election security funds
Amber Cruz (left), Phillip Williams (center) and Raymon Pamplin (right) were booked on one...
3 people arrested for involvement in Tempe man’s shooting death