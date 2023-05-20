Staffer of Rep. Paul Gosar reportedly linked to white nationalist group

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley Jewish organization is joining other groups nationwide in calling for a congressional investigation into Rep. Paul Gosar following reports that one of his staffers has close ties to a white nationalist and Holocaust denier.

“We want to know if this staff had access to documents, to secure documents; Paul Gosar is a congressman who sits on important committees,” said Paul Rockower, the Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix. His organization joined several Jewish members in Congress, the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Anti-Defamation League, who have all demanded an investigation into the seven-term congressman.

In addition, the White House denounced on Friday what they called the “extremist” staff member in Gosar’s office. “The people involved in this, they hate the Jews. They’re racists, misogynistic, homophobic. This is really about who we are as a state,” Rockower said during his appearance on Arizona Family’s weekly television show, Politics Unplugged.

Last week, Talking Points Memo (TPM) reported that Gosar’s digital director was the person behind various social media accounts promoting Nick Fuentes, a high-profile white nationalist and holocaust denier.

This is not the first time Gosar has found himself in hot water for links to far-right political groups. In recent years, the former dentist from Flagstaff has been tied to the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, groups that participated in the Jan. 6th, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Two years ago, Gosar was also a keynote speaker at a white nationalist rally in Florida hosted by Fuentes. “This is markedly worse, this means that Paul Gosar has had a neo-Nazi on the congressional payroll working in his office,” Rockower said. “The man who is doing public relations and public diplomacy for Paul Gosar is spewing Nazi propaganda through Paul Gosar’s channel. This is normalizing hate in a way we haven’t seen before; this is really dangerous.”

Gosar’s office did not respond to our request for comment and has not publicly made any comments since the TPM report was first published.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.