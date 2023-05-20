110 ° Day Contest
Police situation reported in Guadalupe

Arizona's Family news chopper showed a large police presence near Guadalupe Road and McKemy Street.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police situation has been reported in Guadalupe on Friday night.

Details are limited, but a police situation is being investigated near Guadalupe Road and McKemy Street around 9:45 p.m. Arizona’s Family news chopper showed a large police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

