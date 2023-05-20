110 ° Day Contest
Person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Guadalupe

Arizona's Family news chopper showed a large police presence near Guadalupe Road and McKemy...
Arizona's Family news chopper showed a large police presence near Guadalupe Road and McKemy Street.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in Guadalupe Friday night.

Details are limited, but around 9:40 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a person with a gun near Calle Guadalupe and the Highland canal. When they arrived and tried to reach the person, an officer-involved shooting broke out. They were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

