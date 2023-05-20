Mountain thunderstorms produce flash flooding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A line of heavy thunderstorms formed Friday afternoon in central portions of Yavapai County to the north of metro Phoenix. Those storms produced rain, wind and hail from Cottonwood and Camp Verde to Williamson, Chino Valley and Prescott. As the storms progressed to the south, rainfall amounts of more than 2″ were recorded in rural areas of southern Yavapai County, resulting in numerous Flash Flood Warnings. As a result, drivers are being advised that the washes and creeks in these areas will be running for much of the night.

We’re also seeing heavy rain west of metro Phoenix in the rural areas of Maricopa County. Near Wickenburg, more than an inch of rain fell in several locations, and we also have the desert washes up and running mainly west of the White Tank Mountains. There were a few brief showers in the far west Valley, but as a whole, not much rain was recorded around metro Phoenix as of 6 p.m. Friday.

We did get an outflow move through from north to south with gusty winds near 40 miles an hour. Luke Air Force Base got a 39 mph gust, Deer Valley was at 38 mph, and Glendale recorded a gust of 36 miles an hour. Not much in the way of blowing dust was reported along this gust front until it headed south of the Valley over desert and farmland.

For the rest of Friday night, there is a slight chance for a thunderstorm around metro Phoenix, but most of the action will be in western Arizona. Saturday and Sunday look drier for central Arizona, with highs reaching 100 degrees, a bit above normal for this time of year.

