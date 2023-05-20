Moped driver dead after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man driving a moped is dead after a collision with a vehicle in Phoenix on Saturday.

Around 10:15 a..m., Phoenix police responded to a crash near 36th Street and Thomas Road between a vehicle and a moped. When officers arrived, they found the moped driver seriously injured and took him to a hospital where he died.

The vehicle fled the scene, and investigators have not identified a suspect.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.