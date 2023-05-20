110 ° Day Contest
Man dead after early morning shooting in north Phoenix

Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a strip mall near 27th and Augusta Avenues.
Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a strip mall near 27th and Augusta Avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting broke out near a strip mall in northwest Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police were called to a shooting around 3:45 a.m. at a strip mall near 27th and Augusta Avenues. Officers arrived and found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from injuries.

Investigators learned that the man was in an argument outside of a business in the area when the shooting broke out. The suspect left the area and has not been identified yet. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) and provide an anonymous tip.

