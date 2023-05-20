110 ° Day Contest
Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe

Arizona's Family news chopper showed a large police presence near Guadalupe Road and McKemy...
Arizona's Family news chopper showed a large police presence near Guadalupe Road and McKemy Street.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe Friday night.

Details are limited, but around 9:40 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a person with a gun near Calle Guadalupe and the Highland canal. When they arrived, officers tried to reach 42-year-old Tomas Ramirez-Martinez.

That’s when the deputy-involved shooting broke out. Ramirez-Martinez was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died. No one else was injured.

This is the 30th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County since the start of 2023.

