Man accused of charging at Phoenix sergeant with knife released from hospital

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Daniel James Schwartz.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man accused of charging at an officer with a knife before being shot has been released from the hospital. Police say 27-year-old Daniel James Schwartz was booked on multiple charges on Friday, including aggravated assault, for last month’s shooting.

Investigators say on April 24, officers received a call about Schwartz trying to steal from a business near 33rd Avenue and Bell Road. While the caller was on the phone with police, Schwartz assaulted her and then took off on his bike, police said. Officers found Schwartz near the business and a sergeant ordered him to stop, but he refused. He then took off into a nearby apartment complex, where the sergeant lost him.

As the sergeant was searching the complex, he spotted Schwartz and told him to stop, but Schwartz took off running. The sergeant and another officer began chasing Schwartz through the complex and saw he had a knife in his hand, investigators said. He was ordered to drop the knife, but refused and ran toward the sergeant, police said. The sergeant then shot Schwartz as the other officer fired his stun gun. Schwartz was hospitalized with serious injuries, and police found the knife at the scene.

