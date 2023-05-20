Heats up again, 100s on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice start to our morning with lows in the mid 70′s. We will see drier air move in this weekend, and we are expecting some nice sunshine to start out our Saturday.

Warmer weather is expected today with high temperatures in the upper 90s when our average high this year is 96 degrees. The only chance of storms is up in the high country once again this afternoon and evening.

For Sunday, more sunshine is expected with even warmer temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be around 100 degrees, and we are expecting dry here, maybe some moisture up north again.

For next week, a ridge of high pressure will heat things up Monday through Wednesday with highs around 100 degrees. Temps will start to cool down Thursday and Friday with temps in the 90s. This next week, calmer weather is expected with sunshine all week as well.

