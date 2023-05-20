110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Hobbs is nearing a new veto record

She has rejected nearly 90 bills in 2023.
She has rejected nearly 90 bills in 2023.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Katie Hobbs is getting close to breaking another record when it comes to vetoes. The Democrat rejected 14 bills on Friday that were passed by the Republican-led legislature. She has now vetoed 86 bills since taking office in January.

As Arizona’s Family investigative producer Cody Lillich pointed out, her total is close to some governor’s veto totals for their entire terms. Former Republican Gov. Jane Dee Hull served from 1997 to 2003. She vetoed 88 bills during her whole term.

Among the bills she voted on Friday were election-related measures, including HB 2305, which would have allowed representatives from both political parties to observe each stage of the signature verification process for early ballots. Hobbs said in her veto letter that it would create “unnecessary burdens” for election officials and raises too many privacy concerns. Hobbs also rejected HB 2308, which would have forced the secretary of state to recuse themselves from election duties during an election they are running. Hobbs said there is no reason why a secretary of state would be biased during their tenure.

Installing department leaders is a critical part of a governor's job and so far, Gov. Hobbs has had a tough time getting that done.

Among the four bills Hobbs did sign were a measure that sends $7.6 million to the Law Enforcement Crime Victim Notification Fund and a proposal that bans child sex dolls.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

This is not the first time Gosar has found himself in hot water for links to far-right...
Staffer of Rep. Paul Gosar reportedly linked to white nationalist group
Arizona Rep. Gosar's staffer linked to white nationalist group
Carefree voters say no to tax increase for emergency aid
In gearing up for the next presidential election, the secretary of state feels like this should...
Arizona Secretary of State says budget doesn’t provide enough election security funds