Gov. Hobbs is nearing a new veto record

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Katie Hobbs is getting close to breaking another record when it comes to vetoes. The Democrat rejected 14 bills on Friday that were passed by the Republican-led legislature. She has now vetoed 86 bills since taking office in January.

As Arizona’s Family investigative producer Cody Lillich pointed out, her total is close to some governor’s veto totals for their entire terms. Former Republican Gov. Jane Dee Hull served from 1997 to 2003. She vetoed 88 bills during her whole term.

Among the bills she voted on Friday were election-related measures, including HB 2305, which would have allowed representatives from both political parties to observe each stage of the signature verification process for early ballots. Hobbs said in her veto letter that it would create “unnecessary burdens” for election officials and raises too many privacy concerns. Hobbs also rejected HB 2308, which would have forced the secretary of state to recuse themselves from election duties during an election they are running. Hobbs said there is no reason why a secretary of state would be biased during their tenure.

Installing department leaders is a critical part of a governor's job and so far, Gov. Hobbs has had a tough time getting that done.

Among the four bills Hobbs did sign were a measure that sends $7.6 million to the Law Enforcement Crime Victim Notification Fund and a proposal that bans child sex dolls.

