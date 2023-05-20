110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Giant Louise Bourgeois spider sculpture sells for record $32.8 million at auction

A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.
A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.(Edouard Fraipont/Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An ultra-creepy sculpture commanded a blood-sucking price at auction Thursday.

A buyer paid $32.8 million for a 10-foot tall bronze spider.

Crafted by Louise Bourgeois in 1996 and titled, “Spider,” the sculpture is part of a series.

The French-American artist made many of them which can be seen at some of the world’s most prominent art museums.

She did not sculpt spiders until she was in her 80s.

Bourgeois died in 2010 at 98 years old.

The price got pretty close to the record for a work by a female artist, but that still belongs to Georgia O’Keefe’s painting “Jimson Weed,” which Walmart heiress Alice Walton’s museum bought for more than $44 million in 2014.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix
It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.
US 60 reopens in both directions after a police situation near Loop 101
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
Tomaso's is closing, but not before they bring back classic prices from back when it first...
Popular Phoenix restaurant celebrating final week in business after nearly 50 years

Latest News

This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson on their wedding...
Bride killed in crash didn’t want wedding night to end, widowed groom says
Elmo Desilva, a DeKalb County school custodian, accepted his high school diploma.
‘I am very proud’: School custodian goes back to school at 45 to earn diploma
All five are in stable condition.
Five hospitalized after hit-and-run crash that resulted in arrest in Phoenix
Arizona's Family news chopper showed a large police presence near Guadalupe Road and McKemy...
Person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Guadalupe