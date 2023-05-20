110 ° Day Contest
GALLERY: Viewers capture some incredible video and photos of rare ‘May-soon’ hitting Arizona

hail covered backyard in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Hailstorm blankets a backyard in Cottonwood, Arizona.(Kevin Benninghoff | Kevin Benninghoff)
By Jason Sillman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For many Arizonans, 2023 has delivered the state one of the most exceptional and highly unusual weather events in recent memory, with May showing no signs of bucking the trend.

Arizona’s Family viewers from all over the state have been sharing some amazing videos and photos of this rare, yet wild ‘May-soon’ (Jokingly created by one of our producers combining May and monsoon).

If you would like to share your own videos or photos, click here to submit them. It could be featured on a Arizona’s Family newscast too!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

