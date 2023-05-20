110 ° Day Contest
Five hospitalized after hit-and-run crash that resulted in arrest in Phoenix

All five are in stable condition.
All five are in stable condition.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people were taken to the hospital late Friday night after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix that resulted in an arrest.

Around 10:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a crash on Indian School Road near I-17. When officers arrived, they found several people with serious injuries, 3 of which were children. Five passengers of one vehicle were taken to the hospital with major injuries but are all stable as of Saturday morning.

The driver of the vehicle at fault fled the scene but was later captured and arrested by officers. Impairment is believed to have been a factor.

