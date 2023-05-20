City of Tempe approves night golf at Rolling Hills Golf Course

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Golf at night. Haven’t heard of it? It hasn’t existed in Arizona, but starting next year Rolling Hills Golf Course in Tempe plans to change that.

Unlike the Arizona Coyotes, who are now looking for a new permanent home in the Valley, this Tempe project has already been approved, and construction starts on July 1. “We know what we’re taking over and how important this is to Tempe,” Grass Clippings Chief Marketing Officer Pete Wilson said. This is all about community golf.”

When Wilson and his Valley-based golf shop Grass Clippings sealed the deal in March on a 30-year partnership with the City of Tempe to revamp Rolling Hills Golf Course, it was a chance for four Arizona-born golfing buddies to turn their visions into reality. “We’re sitting there thinking to ourselves, why are there no lighted golf courses in Arizona?” Wilson said. “And if you think about it with the weather in the summer, it’s probably the perfect state to have lighted golf.”

Starting July 1, the work begins not just to light up the Rolling Hills Golf Course but to also light up the driving range, add a lawn area with games and live music, and remodel the pro shop and dining areas. “One of the big things for Tempe was not only improve the golf course, but create things that would attract non-golfers too,” Wilson said. “So you don’t have to come here and actually golf.”

Tempe Community Services Director Craig Hayton says both public input and city representatives emphasized their desire to largely keep the course’s layout and landscape the same. “This is going to remain our golf course. City-owned,” Hayton said. “We really are looking to working with and partnering with Grass Clippings so that they would steward public space and this does remain our property.”

Unlike the Coyotes’ proposal, any changes will be done on already-constructed city land at no cost to taxpayers. Grass Clippings plans to invest around $15 million into upgrading the area.

They’ve even already hired former TPC Scottsdale Greenskeeper Scott Hebert (and his dog Rye!) to elevate the grass and overall golf experience to a whole new level. “It’s an amazing opportunity to really grow the game, and create golf at a very available level to a lot of people,” Hebert said.

Despite the new features, Wilson says the prices will be pretty much the same for Tempe residents and only slightly more expensive for those not from the city. “If we’ve neglected the current people that play there, then we’ve failed,” Wilson said. “The Grass Clippings team is going to put their heart and soul into making this the best municipal golf course in the world.”

