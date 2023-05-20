110 ° Day Contest
Caught on camera: Suspect keys more than 400 cars

Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:53 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - In Canada, police are looking for a person who was caught on camera vandalizing more than 400 vehicles.

The acts happened at two car dealerships in Port Coquitlam, which is in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Police released security footage they say shows the suspect deliberately scratching the vehicles one at a time.

Police are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars. (Obtained by Coquitlam RCMP)

In a statement shared Wednesday, police said they received three reports between January and April about the “mass-keying incidents.”

Police believe the suspect is a woman between 40 and 50 years old with shoulder-length blonde hair who drives a 2008 to 2013 Ford Escape.

They estimate the damage at around 500,000 Canadian dollars.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

