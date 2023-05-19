Van driver hits, kills man in street near ASU West campus in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a van driver hit him near the Arizona State University West campus in Phoenix on Friday afternoon. It happened near 49th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 1:30 p.m. Police say after the victim was hit, he was taken to the hospital, where he died. It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if the man was in a crosswalk. Thunderbird Road is closed from 47th Avenue to 51st Avenue.

Phoenix police say it happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.