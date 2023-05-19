110 ° Day Contest
Van driver hits, kills man in street near ASU West campus in Phoenix

The victim died at the hospital.
By David Baker
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a van driver hit him near the Arizona State University West campus in Phoenix on Friday afternoon. It happened near 49th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 1:30 p.m. Police say after the victim was hit, he was taken to the hospital, where he died. It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if the man was in a crosswalk. Thunderbird Road is closed from 47th Avenue to 51st Avenue.

