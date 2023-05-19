110 ° Day Contest
Home warranty company pays to have new AC replaced for Glendale homeowner

Air conditioning company initially installed the wrong AC unit
American Home Shield initially installed the wrong AC unit to a Glendale man, but fixed the issue and paid for a new unit.
By Gary Harper
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) With the help of a crane, a brand new air conditioner was lifted on top of a Glendale home and eventually installed by licensed technicians. Carl DesJarlais is the homeowner and says he couldn’t be happier. “I am extremely thrilled that this saga is finally coming to a closure,” Carl told On Your Side as he watched the new unit get installed.

In a previous On Your Side report, Carl explained how his old home air conditioner broke down. After contacting American Home Shield, his home warranty company, they decided to install a brand-new unit. “It felt pretty good to get a new unit because I finally felt I was getting my money’s worth after being with them (warranty company) for 16 years. That’s the main reason why I had the warranty because I know how expensive AC units are.”

But Carl soon discovered the air conditioning company installed the wrong unit. Carl’s home requires an AC heat pump and that’s not what was installed. As a result, Carl had no heat during the winter and he says he could get American Home Shield or the AC company to listen. But once On Your Side got involved and told the warranty company they had paid for an incompatible unit, they quickly made things right. American Home Shield paid to have the incompatible unit removed and had the right one installed.

Carl says he’s been trying for five months to get it done, but it took less than a week for On Your Side. “I knew it was a problem and I knew it had to be fixed,” Carl said. “So, fortunately, I had some friends and family tell me about you (Gary Harper) and you helped me cross the finish line.”

American Home Shield was awesome to work with once I brought the issue to their attention and they apologized to the viewer for the inconvenience.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.


