Teen convicted of murder for killing boy over bad vape cartridge in San Tan Valley

Video of Franklin on an electric scooter was released days after the shooting in 2021.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen who gunned down another teen over marijuana vape cartridge in San Tan Valley was convicted this week. A jury in Pinal County found Joshua Franklin guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. He was 15 years old when the crime happened but was charged as an adult.

In September 2021, court documents say Franklin messaged 15-year-old Joshua McCoy on Snapchat about a marijuana vape cartridge he bought from him that was defective and wanted to a new one. They agreed to meet up and McCoy sent Franklin his home address. On Sept. 26, detectives say Franklin went to McCoy’s doorstep and shot him three times at close range, killing him. McCoy’s brother was at home at the time and found him dead downstairs. Franklin had taken off before deputies got there. McCoy attended Poston Butte High School.

A few days later, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office released doorbell camera footage of the shooter, later identified as Franklin, on an electric scooter at a nearby park. On Oct. 20, 2021, Franklin turned himself in to authorities. Sentencing is scheduled for June 22.

