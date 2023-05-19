110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Study: Arizona ranked 8th as state with worst drivers

See where Arizona ranks as state's with the worst drivers.
See where Arizona ranks as state's with the worst drivers.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Everyone has run into terrible drivers on the road, but Arizona cracks the Top 10 as the state with the worst. According to a Forbes study, the Grand Canyon State comes in at eighth compared to all others regarding bad driving.

Forbes compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. using six metrics related to dangerous driving behavior. The study found for every 100,000 drivers in Arizona, nearly 11 drunk drivers are involved in deadly car crashes. In addition, 1.31 deadly collisions involve a distracted driver per 100,000 drivers in the state.

Texas topped the list with the worst drivers, while Washington, D.C. was home to the best. Texas ranked second-worst in the nation for deadly crashes involving a drowsy driver and those involving a wrong-way driver. The Lone Star State also saw per 100,000 drivers, over 17 drunk drivers were involved in deadly collisions. To see the complete study, click here.

List of top 10 states with worst drivers

  1. Texas
  2. Louisiana
  3. Kansas
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Kentucky
  6. New Mexico
  7. Wyoming
  8. Arizona
  9. Montana
  10. South Carolina

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

The program begins with volunteers taking downed trees from forests to lower the risks of fires.
‘Wood For Life’ project is preventing wildfires and helping 2 Arizona tribes
Joe Hollins helped Claudia Jimenez and her two daughters escape the flames.
Man helps save trapped Phoenix family from apartment fire
The policy was signed on Thursday.
Glendale reaches deal on firefighter cancer claim coverage
Massive flames could be seen throughout Tonopah early Wednesday morning.
Detectives say fire at Tonopah restaurant is ‘suspicious,’ ATF assisting investigation