Study: Arizona ranked 8th as state with worst drivers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Everyone has run into terrible drivers on the road, but Arizona cracks the Top 10 as the state with the worst. According to a Forbes study, the Grand Canyon State comes in at eighth compared to all others regarding bad driving.

Forbes compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. using six metrics related to dangerous driving behavior. The study found for every 100,000 drivers in Arizona, nearly 11 drunk drivers are involved in deadly car crashes. In addition, 1.31 deadly collisions involve a distracted driver per 100,000 drivers in the state.

Texas topped the list with the worst drivers, while Washington, D.C. was home to the best. Texas ranked second-worst in the nation for deadly crashes involving a drowsy driver and those involving a wrong-way driver. The Lone Star State also saw per 100,000 drivers, over 17 drunk drivers were involved in deadly collisions. To see the complete study, click here.

List of top 10 states with worst drivers

Texas Louisiana Kansas Oklahoma Kentucky New Mexico Wyoming Arizona Montana South Carolina

