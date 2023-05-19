110 ° Day Contest
Police searching for suspect who shot teen girl overnight in south Phoenix

A heavy police presence was seen scattered around Colonia Del Sol Apartments.
A heavy police presence was seen scattered around Colonia Del Sol Apartments.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:14 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen hurt was seriously hurt after a shooting at a south Phoenix apartment complex early Friday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened around 3:20 a.m. at a complex near 19th Avenue and north of Southern. When officers arrived, they found the girl with a non-life-threatening wound. She was rushed to the hospital where she is still being treated.

Detectives say the suspect left the neighborhood before police arrived. Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the shooting.

