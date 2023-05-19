110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police ask for help identifying shoplifting suspect shot, killed by Avondale officer

Investigators have still not determined the suspect’s identity
Avondale police released body cam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in...
Avondale police released body cam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in February.(Avondale Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Avondale police have released new information, including body cam video, of a confrontation between an officer and a shoplifting suspect that ended in a deadly shooting earlier this year. Now almost three months later, police are still trying to determine the identity of the person who was killed.

Tap/click here to see the body cam video. Warning: viewer discretion is advised.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, police were called to a Family Dollar store near Dysart Road and Riley Drive in Avondale for a reported shoplifting. Employees told officers that the same person had shoplifted from the store twice that day.

A responding officer soon saw a person matching the suspect’s description at the Agua Fria River bottom near 10th Street and Riley Drive. After activating his body camera, the video shows the officer approaching the suspect and telling him to keep his hands where he can see them. Police say the officer saw what appeared to be a “sharp tool” in the suspect’s waistband. He then attempts to put the suspect in handcuffs, getting one of the cuffs around his left hand before a struggle ensues.

The body cam is obscured during the first few seconds before showing the officer on his back on the ground and the suspect standing over him. According to police, he was trying to choke the officer and attempted to reach for his duty weapon, which was still holstered.

The officer was able to press the emergency button on his radio during the confrontation but other officers had not yet arrived. The video then shows the officer get back on his feet, break away from the suspect and draw his gun. The officer then fired several shots as the suspect turned to run away.

Paramedics pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, where police also recovered three knives. The Avondale officer, a six-year veteran of the department, was taken to the hospital for injuries on his neck and left hand. The shooting was investigated by an outside agency, the Peoria Police Department, which has since forwarded its findings to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of a suspect who was shot and killed...
Investigators are trying to determine the identity of a suspect who was shot and killed following a struggle with an Avondale police officer earlier this year.(Avondale Police Dept./Peoria Police Dept.)

Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who was shot. In a social media post, police say they’ve partnered with the FBI in searching for leads based on a sketch of what the person looked like. He’s described as a Black male, 5′6″ in height and weighed approximately 135 lbs. He had black hair in twists, brown eyes, a pierced left ear and spaces between his upper front teeth. He was wearing three pairs of pants (purple, black and gray), two homemade necklaces, two beaded bracelets, two pairs of socks and Crocs.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call 800-CALLFBI or 225-5324.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

A lower-level worker also testified that higher-level signature reviewers were overwhelmed and...
Testimony expected to wrap up in Kari Lake election trial; now in its third day
Maricopa County says it has its first confirmed case of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox,...
Maricopa County confirms first case of mpox since January
What is this "Storage Wars" star doing in Lake Havasu?
Joe Hollins helped Claudia Jimenez and her two daughters escape the flames.
Homeless man saves family trapped in Phoenix apartment fire