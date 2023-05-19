Police ask for help identifying shoplifting suspect shot, killed by Avondale officer

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Avondale police have released new information, including body cam video, of a confrontation between an officer and a shoplifting suspect that ended in a deadly shooting earlier this year. Now almost three months later, police are still trying to determine the identity of the person who was killed.

Tap/click here to see the body cam video. Warning: viewer discretion is advised.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, police were called to a Family Dollar store near Dysart Road and Riley Drive in Avondale for a reported shoplifting. Employees told officers that the same person had shoplifted from the store twice that day.

A responding officer soon saw a person matching the suspect’s description at the Agua Fria River bottom near 10th Street and Riley Drive. After activating his body camera, the video shows the officer approaching the suspect and telling him to keep his hands where he can see them. Police say the officer saw what appeared to be a “sharp tool” in the suspect’s waistband. He then attempts to put the suspect in handcuffs, getting one of the cuffs around his left hand before a struggle ensues.

The body cam is obscured during the first few seconds before showing the officer on his back on the ground and the suspect standing over him. According to police, he was trying to choke the officer and attempted to reach for his duty weapon, which was still holstered.

The officer was able to press the emergency button on his radio during the confrontation but other officers had not yet arrived. The video then shows the officer get back on his feet, break away from the suspect and draw his gun. The officer then fired several shots as the suspect turned to run away.

Paramedics pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, where police also recovered three knives. The Avondale officer, a six-year veteran of the department, was taken to the hospital for injuries on his neck and left hand. The shooting was investigated by an outside agency, the Peoria Police Department, which has since forwarded its findings to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of a suspect who was shot and killed following a struggle with an Avondale police officer earlier this year. (Avondale Police Dept./Peoria Police Dept.)

Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who was shot. In a social media post, police say they’ve partnered with the FBI in searching for leads based on a sketch of what the person looked like. He’s described as a Black male, 5′6″ in height and weighed approximately 135 lbs. He had black hair in twists, brown eyes, a pierced left ear and spaces between his upper front teeth. He was wearing three pairs of pants (purple, black and gray), two homemade necklaces, two beaded bracelets, two pairs of socks and Crocs.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call 800-CALLFBI or 225-5324.

