Phoenix’s finest face off for Friday flag football charity game

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Firefighters and police are going head-to-head Friday night on the gridiron field at North High School. It’s all for a great cause supporting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, a charity supporting people with blood cancer and finding a cure for the disease.

“This charity game is a great opportunity for us to come together as first responder charities and show our support for those affected by leukemia and lymphoma,” Phoenix Law Enforcement Association President Darrell Kriplean said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with our colleagues at the United Phoenix Firefighter Charities to raise funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families. And one more thing: We plan to win.”

According to a post on the United Phoenix Firefighters Instagram page, firefighters are 2-0 versus police this year so far, adding that “this one looks like it might be over before it begins.” The wins and losses refer to a basketball game in Footprint Center and a soccer game in the Phoenix Rising Football Club Stadium.

On Good Morning Arizona, John, a representative for the police, said, “We’re very confident since we’ve been down two games, so this is our one to get it back.”

The gates for the game open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. at North High School, located at 1101 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Tickets and information can be found on PLEA’s charity website and tickets are $10 for adults 18 and older, $5 for children 11 and up and free for kids 10 and younger.

“We have a lot of our firefighter family that unfortunately has gone through those [cancer] battles,” Daniel Ramirez with the firefighters. “So, this is a way of giving back; and us teaming up with PLEA, what better way than on this field on Friday night.”

