NAU, nonprofit help homeless dealing with medical issues during The Zone cleanup

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the tents come down, people in Phoenix’s The Zone are being forced out. But stroke patients and those dealing with substance use aren’t always able to move. So Circle the City and Northern Arizona University are partnering to help these people relearn the skills they need for a better life. “I had a stroke because I didn’t take my medication on a daily basis,” said Chris Caver, a patient at Circle the City.

Caver has been homeless, living on the streets of Phoenix for several years until recently. “I just started to walk with a walker. The stroke left my left side more weakened than the rest of my body. I really had to start all over again,” Caver said.

He’s been recovering at Circle the City, a nonprofit providing health care to the homeless, since January. “Opening jars sounds like a small task but when you can’t physically do it becomes something you have to actually think about and take some time to do,” Caver said.

He’s a patient shared by the new partnership between NAU and Circle the City. The program is designed to help students get hands-on experience in caring for the most vulnerable. “They may have difficulty self dressing so we’ll look at that and say, ‘oh, let’s put some socks on and get some adaptive equipment to be able to do that,’” said Kailee Sullivan, a student at NAU and the occupational therapy program.

The program specializes in both physical and occupational therapy for people experiencing homelessness. “It’s an excellent place to start again, to build up brand new,” Caver said.

After the City of Phoenix started to clean up The Zone, hundreds of people moved into shelters, but many, like Caver, aren’t quite ready for that step. “Five areas the group members might benefit from include help with personal hygiene, mindfulness, nutrition, problem solving and energy conservation techniques,” Sullivan said.

The program helps those dealing with various medical issues regain important daily functioning to live a better life. “It helps to have a human face on homelessness out in the community,” said Sharon Pellman, a physical therapist at Circle the City.

So when they’re healthy enough to live on their own, they’re better equipped to handle the hardships of life. “I’m starting to care for myself and that type of thing and being able to do that and be responsible for that.” Caver said. As for the current state of The Zone, during the city’s cleanup effort last week, 46 went to shelters, five people left on their own, and one was placed in a behavioral health facility.

