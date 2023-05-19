A muggy Friday ahead with more chances for storms around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Plan on another muggy start to the day in the Phoenix Metro and around Arizona! Dewpoints are in the upper 50s, a pattern we would usually see in late June!

Thursday brought mountain storms and some activity in the Valley. We could do it all again today! Plan on storm development just before noon in the mountains. Gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning and hail are possible.

Late this evening we will watch for storms to develop to the north and hop into the Phoenix area. Gusty winds (35 mph gusts+) are a decent bet in the afternoon and evening. Blowing dust with reduced visibility is possible too. We should see some thunderstorms pop as well, with about a 30% chance for measurable rainfall later this evening.

Highs this afternoon will be below normal, landing in the low 90s in Phoenix.

Things will start to dry out in Phoenix for the weekend and next week, with highs returning to the low 100s. We will keep mountain thunderstorms in play for the weekend, so use caution if you have outdoor plans.

Have a great weekend!

