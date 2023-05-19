110 ° Day Contest
Mesa man returns missing US Army ring to veteran with help of AZFamily viewers

A Mesa man found an Army ring in a parking lot and thanks to the help of Arizona's Family viewers, returned to it to the Valley veteran who lost it.
By David Caltabiano
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man made it his mission to return a missing US Army ring after he found it in a Fry’s parking lot near McKellips and Recker roads on May 8. The ring had the name ‘Jay Harmon’ engraved on it. Then, tips swarmed in after Arizona’s Family exclusively spoke with Ken Jenkins, who found the ring, on Wednesday night. “I was actually heartbroken that somebody lost it,” said Jenkins.

After viewers reached out, Arizona’s Family found Jay Harmon, an 88-year-old Korean War veteran who had recently lost his ring and wife. “I’m still having a bad time,” said Harmon. It is more than a piece of jewelry for Harmon, who served our country as a medic. He believes the ring slipped off his finger because his weight and health continue to fluctuate. “I just kind of felt down,” he said. “I was hoping someone found it; that’s the second ring I lost in that area.” That someone was Jenkins, who lives less than five minutes away and made it his mission to return the ring.

A man found an Army ring in a Fry's Food parking lot in Mesa and he's looking for its owner.

Harmon also gave Jenkins a coin, one that he coincidentally collects. “It’s just something between me and you,” said Harmon. It’s a new friendship worth more than the weight of gold. “To give back the ring he earned, that means everything to me,” said Harmon.

