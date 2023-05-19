Glendale reaches deal on firefighter cancer claim coverage

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters in Glendale earned a huge win in their fight to get health care coverage for cancer. The City Council signed a deal on Thursday afternoon that would have the city cover a cancer claim if it’s denied by a third-party company. The agreement also covers the reoccurrence of a cancer. So if a firefighter has cancer before September 2021, and then it returns, the city will also cover the claims from that if it’s also denied by insurance or another company. 2021 is the year when then-Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law that expanded workers’ compensation for diseases caused by the job.

Glendale has been under scrutiny for its firefighter cancer claim coverage for the past few years. A third-party company denied Glendale firefighter Kevin Thompson’s claim but the city overturned that decision in 2019 after months of Arizona’s Family investigations. But then last year, Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl died of brain cancer just before Christmas. A third-party insurer denied his claim even though state law says it should have been covered. But one day after Arizona’s Family reported that, the city reversed the decision.

Earlier this month, the Glendale City Council member brought up adopting a policy, but four members voted to not even have a discussion about. The city worked with the Glendale firefighter union to come to an agreement. It goes into effect immediately.

“Although my colleagues refused to have the conversation that I requested, I am very happy to hear that the city has pledged to stand behind our firefighters and their presumptive cancer claims. Sometimes things happen because it’s the right thing to do, but often they happen for political reasons. Glendale residents are smart enough to know the difference.”

