110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Glendale reaches deal on firefighter cancer claim coverage

The policy was signed on Thursday.
The policy was signed on Thursday.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters in Glendale earned a huge win in their fight to get health care coverage for cancer. The City Council signed a deal on Thursday afternoon that would have the city cover a cancer claim if it’s denied by a third-party company. The agreement also covers the reoccurrence of a cancer. So if a firefighter has cancer before September 2021, and then it returns, the city will also cover the claims from that if it’s also denied by insurance or another company. 2021 is the year when then-Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law that expanded workers’ compensation for diseases caused by the job.

Glendale has been under scrutiny for its firefighter cancer claim coverage for the past few years. A third-party company denied Glendale firefighter Kevin Thompson’s claim but the city overturned that decision in 2019 after months of Arizona’s Family investigations. But then last year, Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl died of brain cancer just before Christmas. A third-party insurer denied his claim even though state law says it should have been covered. But one day after Arizona’s Family reported that, the city reversed the decision.

Earlier this month, the Glendale City Council member brought up adopting a policy, but four members voted to not even have a discussion about. The city worked with the Glendale firefighter union to come to an agreement. It goes into effect immediately.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

When On Your Side got involved and told the warranty company they had paid for an incompatible...
Home warranty company pays to have new AC replaced for Glendale homeowner
Home warranty company pays for replacement AC to Glendale homeowner
Recycled wood donated to donated to Arizona tribal communities
Tamera Hammond has been looking forward to seeing her mom take her first international flight.
Arizona family experiencing passport processing delay days away from Belize trip