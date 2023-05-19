110 ° Day Contest
Embry-Riddle Flight Team wins third straight national championship

Students at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott took home their third straight flight team national championship.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Embry-Riddle Prescott Flight Team is back in Arizona after beating 27 other teams at the NIFA SAFECON National Championships over the past weekend in Oshkosh, Wis. It’s the program’s third straight national title, and 15th in program history.

“After all the work we’ve done to get to this point, it’s just been absolutely incredible,” Embry-Riddle Golden Eagle flight team captain Gabe Witt said.

The weather was unpredictable. The stops were frequent. But in the end, the mission was accomplished.

“There were a lot of people who said it couldn’t be done,” head coach Shaun Shephard said. “And we went out there and did it. All year we’ve been saying impossible, impossible which means it’s possible.”

The week-long championships include events in the air (such as landing with the power on or off), and on the ground (such as aircraft identification and computer accuracy). In addition to the team title, Embry-Riddle also had multiple individual national champions.

“It’s super special,” said Haydon Morse, who won the Power-On competition. “It’s something that not a lot of people get to do. I’m really grateful that I was able to do that this year.”

While bringing home some hardware was unforgettable for all involved, just as special for the seniors on the team was sharing one last journey before they literally take off to new destinations.

“My best friend who’s a chief pilot was flying next to me,” Witt said. “And when we were taxiing up on the ramp together, it got very emotional. Because it’s to an end now.”

“I have eight amazing seniors,” Shephard said. “A couple of them are going to go on to the airlines in a matter of weeks.”

Shephard says while many become pilots, there will also be future engineers, air traffic controllers and maybe even astronauts.

As for those that return next year?

“We’re already pushing the four-peat,” Shephard said. “I told the team, June 1st, we start really looking.”

“No team has ever gotten a four-peat before,” Morse added. “So that’d be really special.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

