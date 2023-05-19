DUI suspected after driver goes wrong-way on US 60 in east Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving impaired after going the wrong way on the U.S. 60 freeway in east Mesa early Friday morning.

DPS officials tell Arizona’s Family that they were first called out to a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes in Mesa around 2 a.m. Moments later, troopers were able to successfully stop the vehicle near Superstition Springs Boulevard.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of impairment but no other information was immediately released.

