City of Phoenix approves budget for overnight park rangers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This week, the Phoenix City Council approved the city’s budget for the fiscal year with general fund at $2 billion and a reported $134 million in surplus. The council approved to distribute that surplus in multiple ways, including putting $3.6 million towards hiring overnight park rangers. This comes as safety concerns rise as the city continues cleaning up the homeless encampment, better known as “The Zone.”

Overnight security in city parks became a priority for the city after a body was found in the Cortez Park lake last fall. This lead to an overnight security pilot program being created to see if it would help mitigate illegal activity and rule violations in city parks.

Slated to end in July, council members say they’ve seen positive change with the security teams in place and were worried with taking steps backwards once the program expires. District 1 Councilwoman Ann O’Brien has been a huge advocate for overnight security and expressed her concern to the council during Tuesday’ budget meeting.

“I hate to sound like a broken record, but I do want to make sure that we are going to be able to sustain our parks security as we go into the next budget year, and that we have that plan,” O’Brien said.

City Manager Jeff Barton explained to the council how the funds will be utilized for these new positions, as well as what they could do to make adjustments to the plan. When these positions were first announced in the beginning of May, there were concerns over having a gap between the teams during the transition.

Anticipating the budget being approved, Barton explained they could start recruiting right away to try and close that gap. He also suggested prolonging the private overnight security contracts as well.

“One thing that we may have to do is possibly bring that contract back to this body, before you go on break, so we have enough expenditure limitation on it so we can actually increase our spending authority on that contract,” Barton said to the council.

The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved the budget and it’s spending. This includes the city’s 17% vacancy savings to be used as needed to help support the transition of the pilot program to the 14 park rangers. The city’s goal is to have all third shift park rangers hired by July 1.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.