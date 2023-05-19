110 ° Day Contest
Arizona family experiencing passport processing delay days away from Belize trip

Everything is set for a Valley woman's two-week vacation to Belize on Tuesday, except she hasn’t received her passport.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer travel is picking up, but long delays for passports are putting vacations in jeopardy. The State Department says the backlog is due to an increase in demand. Last year, they issued 22 million passports, which is up by 30% this year.

Tamera Hammond has been looking forward to seeing her mom take her first international flight. “She’s been through it all. Through cancer and treatment, escaping an abusive relationship and raising us kids on her own. She’s everything I look up to,” she said.

Everything is set for her two-week vacation to Belize on Tuesday, except she hasn’t received her passport. Hammond says she sent in the application at the beginning of March, which she thought was plenty of time. “Never did we think that it would be going on almost 10 weeks,” she said.

After paying thousands of dollars and months of planning, it’ll be a complete loss. “If she can’t go, my aunt will be going by herself. You don’t ever want to travel by yourself, but also that’s just supposed to be something special for these sisters to enjoy together,” Hammond said.

According to the U.S. State Department, the standard passport renewal process, which typically takes a few weeks, can take up to 13. On the other hand, Hammond’s mom paid $60 extra for an expedited passport. “It should take six to eight weeks max, and we’re going on about 10 weeks and they just have no word on her passport,” she said.

After dozens of calls, many advised her to go to the Western Passport Center in Tucson, but it was another dead end. “She has messaged them, and emailed them and has been calling them and they just tell her she has to have an appointment and there are just no appointments available,” Hammond said.

Now all she can do is wait. “She’s not somebody who puts herself first, she’s always made sure her kids and everybody else are taken care of. This is one thing she finally got to do for herself and it might not even work out,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

