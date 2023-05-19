110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Another round of storms possible tonight for central Arizona

Dry & warmer by Sunday
Thunderstorms remain active in the mountains this afternoon.
Thunderstorms remain active in the mountains this afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cooler, cloudy Friday to kick off the weekend. There have been light, scattered sprinkles during the day after another active night of widespread thunderstorms. There’s not a lot of measurable rain, but rain nonetheless during our second driest month of the year. Thunderstorms remain active in the mountains this afternoon; we can expect 30% of those storms to roll into the Valley tonight. Strong wind gusts, brief rain and lightning can occur around these storms. The main threat seems to be wind gusts approaching 50+mph, so take the necessary precautions to ensure your lawn furniture is secure.

The low-pressure system responsible for our unsettled weather is shifting slowly to the northeast today and tonight. As a result, we have a High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa and Pinal counties through Sunday for unhealthy ozone levels.

Unhealthy ozone levels in Maricopa & Pinal counties through Sunday.
Unhealthy ozone levels in Maricopa & Pinal counties through Sunday.(AZFamily)
Unhealthy ozone levels in Maricopa & Pinal counties through Sunday.
Unhealthy ozone levels in Maricopa & Pinal counties through Sunday.(AZFamily)

With that low off of Baja exiting our area, look for a return to normal temperatures on Saturday, with highs in the mid 90′s. We cannot completely rule out a slight chance of storm activity during the day, but that should be contained in the higher terrain. Sunday, expect sunny and warmer conditions as our atmosphere dries out and our humidity and dewpoints start to drop. A dry, southwesterly flow will take over and bring us mostly sunny and dry conditions with highs around 100 degrees, which is about 5 degrees above average. Highs may drop a bit as we move into next weekend, with a trough developing in the Pacific Northwest.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible around the Valley Friday afternoon into...
A muggy Friday ahead with more chances for storms around the Valley
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather Noon Update for Friday 05/19/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 6am update for 5/19/2023
Rain fell around 59th Avenue and Bell Road on Thursday evening.
Isolated storms pass through Surprise, Glendale area; better chances Friday