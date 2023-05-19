Another round of storms possible tonight for central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cooler, cloudy Friday to kick off the weekend. There have been light, scattered sprinkles during the day after another active night of widespread thunderstorms. There’s not a lot of measurable rain, but rain nonetheless during our second driest month of the year. Thunderstorms remain active in the mountains this afternoon; we can expect 30% of those storms to roll into the Valley tonight. Strong wind gusts, brief rain and lightning can occur around these storms. The main threat seems to be wind gusts approaching 50+mph, so take the necessary precautions to ensure your lawn furniture is secure.

The low-pressure system responsible for our unsettled weather is shifting slowly to the northeast today and tonight. As a result, we have a High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa and Pinal counties through Sunday for unhealthy ozone levels.

Unhealthy ozone levels in Maricopa & Pinal counties through Sunday. (AZFamily)

With that low off of Baja exiting our area, look for a return to normal temperatures on Saturday, with highs in the mid 90′s. We cannot completely rule out a slight chance of storm activity during the day, but that should be contained in the higher terrain. Sunday, expect sunny and warmer conditions as our atmosphere dries out and our humidity and dewpoints start to drop. A dry, southwesterly flow will take over and bring us mostly sunny and dry conditions with highs around 100 degrees, which is about 5 degrees above average. Highs may drop a bit as we move into next weekend, with a trough developing in the Pacific Northwest.

