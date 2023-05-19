51st Avenue closed in southwest Phoenix after person hit, killed by car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have confirmed that one person is dead after being hit by a car in west Phoenix early Friday morning.

Officers say it happened around 5:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. When crews arrived at the scene, they found the driver involved and a person lying on the side of the road. While details are still extremely limited at this time, detectives at the scene say that the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Traffic is closed along 51st Avenue between Lower Buckeye and Mohave. Arizona’s Family First Alert Traffic team recommends taking 63rd Avenue or the Loop 202 as alternate routes. Drivers can also use 43rd Avenue to get around the closure, but that road is heavily congested during peak commute times.

